MotorHome Magazine > RV News > Gear > LarryAlert: Wireless Security

LarryAlert: Wireless Security

August 25, 2017
Filed under Gear

The pocket-size LarryAlert connected alert device keeps a watchful eye on your stuff when you can’t. The rugged, weather-resistant unit creates an invisible shield around motorized toys and equipment, instantly communicating intrusion or theft via a downloadable smartphone app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store. When someone enters the 3D-radar-protected area, the alarm mode is triggered, and a burst of 15 photos is sent to the owner’s smartphone via long-range Wi-Fi. Siren mode can be programmed to activate when the protected area is breached, or the device can be kept silent. Photos can also be taken manually, and a record of the alarm is stored on the device and in the photo library.

MSRP: $149 | 805-275-0190 | www.larryalert.com

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Last 5 stories in Gear

Other stories that might interest you...

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.