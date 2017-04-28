MotorHome Magazine > RV News > Gear > KING OmniGo

KING OmniGo

April 28, 2017
Filed under Gear

 

 
KING is beaming in a new portable omnidirectional over-the-air (OTA) antenna. The OmniGo is powerful and compact, and has been designed to pick up signals from all directions, without the need to move or adjust the device. The amplified signal maximizes signal strength to provide the best reception available in the area, eliminating the need to rotate the antenna. The omnidirectional antenna receives free SD and HD VHF, UHF and FM OTA signals, and comes with a collapsible tripod, magnetic vehicle mount (for temporary mounting), 25 feet of coax cable, 12-volt DC power supply and convenient carry bag. MSRP: $129.99.

KING | 952-922-6889 | www.kingconnect.com

 

