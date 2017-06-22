Grilling on the Go

June 21, 2017

Filed under Gear

To many, cooking meat (or veggies) over an open flame is an essential part of the motorhome experience, so finding the right grill is high on the list of many RVers. At an easy-to-handle 26 pounds and measuring a compact 23.5 by 16 by 13.8 inches, Char-Broil’s Portable Grill2Go X200 can easily fit into most motorhome storage bays. The LP-gas-powered Grill2Go features a Piezo Electric Igniter for easy push-button operation and the 9,500-Btu burner will have the steaks searing in no time. Grill2Go utilizes Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared cooking system, which helps cook food more evenly and with less flare-ups. The stainless-steel cooking grate can hold about 12 hamburger patties at one time, while the lid-mounted temperature gauge helps keep track of internal temps. The unit comes ready to be outfitted with a 1-pound LP-gas vessel or can be converted with a hose and adapter ($11.99) to use a standard 5-gallon LP-gas cylinder. A custom, durable carrying case ($69.99) also is available. MSRP: $149.99.

Char-Broil | 866-239-6777 | www.charbroil.com