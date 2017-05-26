Grill Power

May 25, 2017

Filed under Gear

For those of us who love to grill at the RV park but don’t like cramming a clunky barbecue unit in a storage compartment, the FireDisc portable LP-gas grill is a practical solution. The entire system consists of two stand sections that nest together, plus the disc itself, which sets onto the stand. The three-piece design makes assembly and disassembly easy, with no tools or hardware required. It takes less than a minute to assemble or disassemble, and the three pieces lay flat for easy transport or storage, according to the company. Once set up, the FireDisc operates on LP-gas canisters you can find at any camp store (or Camping World). The flexible stand has been manufactured to adapt to uneven surfaces, allowing users to select their cooking spot based on the view, not only where there’s flat ground. Heavy-duty, high-polished, tempered ultra-high carbon-steel construction on the disc and stand ensures durability, while the powdercoated, adjustable three-temperature burner helps with reliable performance. Choose between a 36-inch (MSRP starts at $299.99) or 24-inch stand (MSRP starts at $279.99), in either shallow or deep configurations.

FireDisc | 281-206-2678 | www.firedisccookers.com