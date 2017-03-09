Get S.M.A.R.T.

March 9, 2017

Most everybody likes to be seen, but when you’re towing a dinghy, high visibility isn’t hip or trendy — it’s a matter of safety. Custer Products offers the Simple Magnetic Alerting Radio-powered Tow light (S.M.A.R.T.) Rider for your dinghy vehicle. The wireless S.M.A.R.T. Rider uses 42 bright LEDs to provide stop-, tail-, side-marker and turn-signal functionality. The signals are sent wirelessly via a four-pin transmitter (included) that is plugged into the motorhome’s electrical receptacle. Power is supplied by an internal rechargeable battery, which keeps the LEDs bright for 12 hours between charges, according to the company. The tow light’s 90-pound-rated rubber-coated magnets keep the S.M.A.R.T. Rider in place on the dinghy. The unit measures 23.5 inches long by 3 inches tall by 4.5 inches deep, and is housed in a durable polyethylene case to resist warping and cracking. Each system includes a 12-volt DC charger and complete instructions. MSRP starts at $245.

Custer Products Limited | 800-490-3158 | www.custerproducts.com