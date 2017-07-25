Big and Bold

July 25, 2017

Filed under Gear

ASA Electronics has introduced the XRV10 Bluetooth Multimedia system, the company’s largest in-dash stereo to date. The XRV10 boasts a massive 10.1-inch touch screen on a standard double DIN chassis. Three camera inputs eliminate the need for an external switcher box to move between camera views, meaning all views can be monitored with the simple swipe of a finger. The multimedia system also allows the driver to stream music via Bluetooth, listen to the radio or connect an external device through a USB connection and is SiriusXM-compatible. The XRV10 offers a customizable speaker zone center as well as a multitude of background illumination color choices to help match the vehicle’s existing displays. Other highlights include rear HDMI connectivity, audio/visual playback via USB and wireless remote control. MSRP: $689.99.

ASA Electronics | 877-305-0445 | www.asaelectronics.com