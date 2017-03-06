MotorHome Magazine > RV News > Gear > A Clear View of the Rearview

A Clear View of the Rearview

March 6, 2017
Filed under Gear

 
One of the most difficult things to master while maneuvering a large motorhome is the art of backing up. Because there is no rearview mirror, many drivers have a tough time adapting to only using the side mirrors. And there’s not always a helper available to guide you. Furrion’s FRC12TA-BL backup-camera system provides smooth, clear and continuous live video of the area behind the motorhome, so newbies and old pros alike can back into their site (or out of the driveway) safely. Using the latest long-range wireless technology, the waterproof 12-volt DC camera digitally locks to the 4.3-inch LCD display within a distance of 100 feet. The camera is shaded and adjustable to reduce glare, and also utilizes infrared night vision. Plus, Furrion’s Vibrationsmart and Climatesmart technologies ensure the camera can withstand the vibrations of the road and extreme weather conditions. MSRP: $399.

Furrion | 888-354-5792 | www.furrion.com

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Last 5 stories in Gear

Other stories that might interest you...

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.