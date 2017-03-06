A Clear View of the Rearview

March 6, 2017

Filed under Gear



One of the most difficult things to master while maneuvering a large motorhome is the art of backing up. Because there is no rearview mirror, many drivers have a tough time adapting to only using the side mirrors. And there’s not always a helper available to guide you. Furrion’s FRC12TA-BL backup-camera system provides smooth, clear and continuous live video of the area behind the motorhome, so newbies and old pros alike can back into their site (or out of the driveway) safely. Using the latest long-range wireless technology, the waterproof 12-volt DC camera digitally locks to the 4.3-inch LCD display within a distance of 100 feet. The camera is shaded and adjustable to reduce glare, and also utilizes infrared night vision. Plus, Furrion’s Vibrationsmart and Climatesmart technologies ensure the camera can withstand the vibrations of the road and extreme weather conditions. MSRP: $399.

Furrion | 888-354-5792 | www.furrion.com