A Better Hose

August 7, 2017

Filed under Gear

Dumping holding tanks using Thetford’s Titan Premium RV Sewer Kit System eases the pain

All sewer hoses are not created equal. Leakage and spills caused by abrasion and poor-fitting connectors are often responsible for unsightly and unsanitary conditions at the RV site or dump station, not to mention frustration on the part of the owner. Thetford, a highly recognized company specializing in RV-sanitation products, has developed the Titan Premium RV Sewer Kit System, which was designed to resist penetration and crushing, two of the most common maladies experienced by end users.

The Titan hose is billed as “the toughest, longest-lasting hose,” and it is indeed a huge step above common sewer hoses that are typically provided in kits supplied by dealers

or found on the bargain table. The hose is made of proprietary thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), which supplies the heft needed to withstand the rigors of continued use and extreme temperatures.

Beyond its overall durability, the hose has an ergonomic ExtendGrip fitting on the business end, a big benefit for those with arthritic hands. Connecting to the RV’s exit pipe is precise and takes little effort. The other end of the hose is attached to the company’s Revolve universal sewer adapter, another unique feature of the system. The base of the adapter has stepped threads and a handle, so it can be threaded easily into sewer outlets. The revolving design allows the integral elbow to be positioned in any direction, facilitating a direct flow into the sewer. The elbow is translucent, allowing users to see when the tank is empty.

When it comes time to store the hose, it’s rinsed and drained in normal fashion, and the ends can be sealed with tight-fitting end caps that eliminate dripping and provide more sanitary conditions while storing in the RV’s utility bay or exterior compartment. Using the caps is preferred, since connecting the ends of the hose for long-term storage can lead to premature seal failure.

The kit is packaged with a 15-foot length of hose, the universal adapter and two end caps; the other fittings are permanently connected and sealed to the hose. While the hose is tough and the build quality is superb, the price is fairly reasonable. Street price is around $36 for the 15-foot hose kit. Camping World also sells a multilength kit with two 10-foot hoses for around $57. Thetford offers a few accessories for the hose kit including a 10-foot extension hose, the universal adapter, replacement caps and fitting seals.

While dumping holding tanks will never be an owner’s favorite activity, having a high-quality, workable sewer hose like the Titan will certainly ease the pain.

Thetford

800-543-1219

www.thetford.com/titan15