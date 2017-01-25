20-Foot Titan

January 24, 2017

Filed under Gear

Thetford has ramped up its Titan Sewer Kit by offering the popular sewer solution with 20 feet of hose. The new 20-foot Sewer Kit comes with two 10-foot hoses and fittings for increased versatility, and also includes a Revolve sewer adapter, replacement sewer-fitting seals and four End Caps. Built with Thetford’s proprietary Thermal Plastic Elastomer (TPE), Titan hoses provide puncture- and abrasion resistance to protect against pinhole leaks, and are designed to perform in extreme temperatures, according to the company. The Revolve Universal Sewer Adapter fits most sewer hookups, and its revolving head allows a straight connection to the motorhome outlet. It is also translucent, allowing users to visually verify when the tank is empty and clean. When the Titan is stored inside the motorhome, the secure End Caps will ensure that there are no messy drips. Msrp: $49.99.

Thetford | 800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com