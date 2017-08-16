KING, REV and DISH Educate RVers

August 16, 2017

Filed under RV News

KING has partnered with DISH and the REV Group to embark on the DISH Nation Tour, a two-week road trip across the United States to educate consumers about premium RV television. The tour will showcase a Fleetwood Jamboree Class C motorhome loaded with home-theater products such as KING’s Tailgater and DISH’s Pay As You Go programming. The road trip kicked off August 14th in Grapevine, Texas, and will journey north stopping at local businesses and campgrounds on its way to the Iowa State Fair and Elkhart, Indiana. The journey will then turn south for multiple stops along the way back home to Texas.

For More Information

www.dish.com

www.kingconnect.com

www.revgroup.com

