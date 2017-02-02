Camping World Expands Idaho Presence

February 2, 2017

Filed under RV News

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) has announced aggressive plans for expansion in the state of Idaho, with the proposed acquisition of Nelson’s RVs dealerships, with three locations in the greater Boise metropolitan market.

Camping World currently operates two SuperCenters in the Meridian and Idaho Falls areas and with the acquisition of Nelson’s RVs, is further expanding in the Boise metropolitan market with three new SuperCenters, including two in Boise and one in Caldwell, increasing our presence in Idaho to five Camping World locations.

“We continue to seek acquisitions to leverage the progression of our brand and to provide a superior experience to customers across the country,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. “Tom Nelson and his team have served Idaho and Eastern Oregon with premier recreational vehicle services for over 33 years, and we look forward to continuing their high standards of quality and service and solidifying our leading position in the state of Idaho.”

Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World and Good Sam commented, “The Nelson family exemplifies the core values that are synonymous with Camping World and the way we run our business, and these standards will remain and guide us as we look toward the future.” Added Moody, “We will continue to operate the two Boise area locations as Nelson’s RV locations while rebranding the Caldwell location as a Camping World RV SuperCenter as we pursue our expansion in the area. We look forward to working with the management team to continue their success and take the businesses to the next level.”