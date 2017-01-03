Camping World Grows Georgia Presence

January 3, 2017

Camping World Holdings Inc. has announced the signing of a deal to acquire RV World of Georgia. The deal works to furthers Camping World’s expansion in the Georgia market. Camping World is actively seeking opportunities to acquire quality dealerships with strong management, brand recognition and a solid customer base in markets where Camping World has an existing presence, with its “side by side” strategy. The acquired businesses will continue to be operated by Camping World under the corporation’s legacy name.

“With our ‘side by side’ strategy we are aggressively pursuing opportunities to expand market share, grow our database and add additional distribution points for our Good Sam portfolio in our existing markets,” said Brent Moody, COO of Camping World and Good Sam. Added Moody, “The addition of RV World of Georgia will accomplish all three objectives and add the No. 2 dealership in the state of Georgia to Camping World’s established No. 1 position.”

“Mark Derrick has assembled a tremendous management team and established RV World of Georgia as one of the most successful, well-known and respected dealerships in the state of Georgia,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. “The acquisition of RV World of Georgia exemplifies our ‘side by side’ strategy and will fulfill each of our objectives – increased market share, growth of our database and an additional distribution point for our Good Sam products and services,” added Lemonis.