Camping World Continues Expansion in VA

Camping World Holdings has announced plans for further expansion in the state of Virginia, with the acquisition of the Safford RV dealership in the Fredericksburg market.

“Our two organizations have such strong synergies in terms of customer service, product offerings and geographic presence and we look forward to continuing Safford RV’s high standards of quality and service, while solidifying our leading position in the state,” said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam. “Camping World’s customers will now enjoy greater convenience throughout the state of Virginia, while Safford RV’s customers will benefit from expanded product and service capabilities and a nationwide network of dealerships and accessory stores.”

Camping World currently operates two SuperCenters in the Roanoke and Winchester areas, and with the recent announcement of the acquisition of McGeorge’s RVs in Richmond, the Safford RV dealership further expands the market footprint, increasing Camping World’s current presence in the state of Virginia to four SuperCenter locations.

“This acquisition is yet another step in our continued growth in the RV industry and our commitment to service and product excellence,” said Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World and Good Sam. “The ability to expand in a region is obviously a great benefit to any business as it leads to a broader audience and a bigger pool of customers, ultimately increasing our profitability.”