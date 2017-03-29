Aqua-Kem Shotz for Holding Tanks

March 29, 2017

Filed under Gear, RV News

Thetford has introduced Aqua-Kem Shotz, which the company says is the first micro-concentrated holding-tank deodorant in the RV industry. The 2-inch by 2-inch packet offers the same waste digestion and odor control as traditional Aqua-Kem Drop-ins. Shotz are formulated to liquefy waste and break down tissue fast to help prevent clogs, while the rapid-dissolving micro-concentrates deodorize the holding tank quickly, according to the company. Aqua-Kem Shotz are 100 percent biodegradable, and are available in an easy-to grip jar holding 24 doses.

Available at Camping World. As of this writing, Shotz are on sale for $22.99.