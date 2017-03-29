MotorHome Magazine > RV News > Gear > Aqua-Kem Shotz for Holding Tanks

Aqua-Kem Shotz for Holding Tanks

March 29, 2017
Filed under Gear, RV News

Thetford has introduced Aqua-Kem Shotz, which the company says is the first micro-concentrated holding-tank deodorant in the RV industry. The 2-inch by 2-inch packet offers the same waste digestion and odor control as traditional Aqua-Kem Drop-ins. Shotz are formulated to liquefy waste and break down tissue fast to help prevent clogs, while the rapid-dissolving micro-concentrates deodorize the holding tank quickly, according to the company. Aqua-Kem Shotz are 100 percent biodegradable, and are available in an easy-to grip jar holding 24 doses.
Available at Camping World. As of this writing, Shotz are on sale for $22.99.

Print Friendly

Tags: ,

Related Content

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.