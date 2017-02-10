Aqua-Hot Intros Remanufacturing Program

February 10, 2017

Filed under RV News

Aqua-Hot Heating Systems has introduced a new program covering many of its Aqua-Hot and Hydro-Hot products that were manufactured over the past 30 years. Motorhome owners can now have their Aqua-Hot units remanufactured with improved technology, at a cost significantly lower than a new system.

Aside from the cost savings, remanufacturing utilizes the existing connections and controls, making reinstallation easier and faster. During the new process:

The remanufactured Aqua-Hot system is given a new serial number. It includes many replacement components, such as the tank and cabinet. The new tank is equipped with a low-emission burn chamber, reducing emissions by eliminating up to 80 percent of total hydrocarbons. This provides a smoke- and odor-free environment for motorhome owners and their neighbors.

The burner is rebuilt. An improved temperature tempering valve and internal coil improve heat transfer, providing enhanced hot-water performance.

All other components are checked for functionality. The remanufactured units are zero-pressure systems that use safer propylene glycol.

Once completed, the units are thoroughly tested and inspected for all operations.

A new one-year Aqua-Hot Heating Systems factory warranty is included.

Aqua-Hot Heating Systems | 800-685-4298, www.aquahot.com.