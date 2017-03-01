Wood Working

February 28, 2017

I carry a selection of wooden blocks in my motorhome to put under the leveling jacks in case I park on a slope or over a soft spot. It can be difficult to position the blocks properly, and can often require bending down and reaching across a number of times, which can be hard on your knees and back.

To make the process easier, I cut a hole and a trench near one end of each block, and then I use my awning rod to position the blocks exactly where I want them under the motorhome jacks. If you don’t already have an awning rod, they are readily available at RV supply stores.

Chuck Call | Canyon Lake, California