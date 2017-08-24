MotorHome Magazine > Quick Tips > Who’s Your Caddy?

Who’s Your Caddy?

August 24, 2017
Filed under Quick Tips

We bought a shower caddy that was intended to be hung on the shower rod. Instead, we mounted it on a hat rack with hooks to the wall of the shower enclosure to keep shower supplies handy and to avoid the weight and interference of the shower caddy on the shower bar.

And, to keep the shower caddy and contents from bumping against the shower wall while driving, we attached shower scrubs to the bottom back of the caddy to cushion the movement. The shower scrubs are inexpensive and are not affected by the water in the shower.

Dennis Jauch | Tampa, Florida

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Last 5 stories in Quick Tips

Other stories that might interest you...

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.