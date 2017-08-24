Who’s Your Caddy?

August 24, 2017

Filed under Quick Tips

We bought a shower caddy that was intended to be hung on the shower rod. Instead, we mounted it on a hat rack with hooks to the wall of the shower enclosure to keep shower supplies handy and to avoid the weight and interference of the shower caddy on the shower bar.

And, to keep the shower caddy and contents from bumping against the shower wall while driving, we attached shower scrubs to the bottom back of the caddy to cushion the movement. The shower scrubs are inexpensive and are not affected by the water in the shower.

Dennis Jauch | Tampa, Florida