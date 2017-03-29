March 29, 2017

Filed under Quick Tips



After driving away with my motorhome’s water hose still attached, I looked for a way to make sure I didn’t forget anything so critical the next time I broke camp. A paper checklist seemed too clumsy, so I searched for a solution that worked better for me. I finally hit on beach-towel clips attached to the motorhome’s steering wheel. Each clip has a key tag with a chore that needs to be done before I leave. If your local RV supply store doesn’t carry towel clips, they can be ordered online.

Richard Sturtz | Walloon Lake, Michigan