MotorHome Magazine > Quick Tips > Tag It

Tag It

March 29, 2017
Filed under Quick Tips

 
After driving away with my motorhome’s water hose still attached, I looked for a way to make sure I didn’t forget anything so critical the next time I broke camp. A paper checklist seemed too clumsy, so I searched for a solution that worked better for me. I finally hit on beach-towel clips attached to the motorhome’s steering wheel. Each clip has a key tag with a chore that needs to be done before I leave. If your local RV supply store doesn’t carry towel clips, they can be ordered online.

Richard Sturtz | Walloon Lake, Michigan

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Last 5 stories in Quick Tips

Other stories that might interest you...

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.