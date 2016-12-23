December 22, 2016

Filed under Quick Tips

We use our aerobic stepper as an entry step to our motorhome, and as an aerobic stepper to stay fit while on the road. We like using the stepper as an entry step as opposed to a folding step due to the overall size of the step, its non-slip surface, the fact that it’s lightweight and easy to clean — plus, its large footprint (compared to the four little legs on traditional steps) eliminates tipping. The aerobic step does not dig into our patio mat and is also height adjustable. You can find these steps at yard sales and flea markets if you do not want to purchase a new one.

John Holdos | Saltington, Pennsylvania