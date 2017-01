January 20, 2017

I’ve had problems with the cushions in most of my motorhomes sliding out of place while the vehicle was moving (and sometimes while sitting on them). My solution has worked well over the years. I simply stapled rubberized drawer liner to the plywood platform below the cushions, which stops the cushions from moving while on the road and in camp.

Don Callahan | Fairbanks, Alaska