Shower Rod

May 22, 2017

Living full time in our motorhome, I soon found out that there was little room to hang clothes that needed to air-dry after washing. After several items I put in the dryer shrunk to an unusable size, I knew I had to find a better way. I repurposed a closet tension rod that I use for refrigerator bars to hold everything on the shelves when traveling but remove when we stop. Those adjustable bars are perfect to place in the shower area to hang clothes that have been hand-washed or need to air-dry. Simply place the rod between an overhead cabinet and the shower, making sure to place the end on a solid area of the shower and twist to increase the tension so they hold well. They can remain there and do not interfere with using the shower until needed again in the refrigerator.

Nanci Dixon | Minnetonka, Minnesota