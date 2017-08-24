MotorHome Magazine > Quick Tips > Put a Pin in It

August 24, 2017
My wife and I have been traveling for about 15 years and we document our travels by purchasing pins at the locations we visit. The pins are available at most attractions and only cost a few dollars. I purchased a United States map and glued it to a corkboard using spray glue, and then had it framed. The pins stick through the map into the backboard and hold fast. Our map/display is on the wall at my office (it could easily go on a motorhome’s wall as well) and people ask me about it all the time. We love to travel, so there are more than 750 pins in our map!

Brad Scheppmann | Las Vegas, Nevada

 

