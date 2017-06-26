MotorHome Magazine > Quick Tips > How Cool Is That?

How Cool Is That?

June 26, 2017
Filed under Quick Tips

 
We have always been concerned about our refrigerator’s interior temperature, especially while boondocking. After installing a residential model, we wanted to monitor the interior temperature at a glance. So, my husband placed the outside remote sender of our indoor-outdoor thermometer on a shelf inside the fridge. The monitor was mounted in an easy-to-read location on the wall. Now all we do is look at the monitor hanging on our wall and we know the refrigerator’s interior temperature without opening the door. Rather than spending thousands on a new fridge that displays the temperature in the door, you can buy a digital thermometer almost anywhere for around $20.

Jean Green | Ash Flat, Arkansas

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Last 5 stories in Quick Tips

Other stories that might interest you...

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.