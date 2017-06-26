How Cool Is That?

June 26, 2017

Filed under Quick Tips



We have always been concerned about our refrigerator’s interior temperature, especially while boondocking. After installing a residential model, we wanted to monitor the interior temperature at a glance. So, my husband placed the outside remote sender of our indoor-outdoor thermometer on a shelf inside the fridge. The monitor was mounted in an easy-to-read location on the wall. Now all we do is look at the monitor hanging on our wall and we know the refrigerator’s interior temperature without opening the door. Rather than spending thousands on a new fridge that displays the temperature in the door, you can buy a digital thermometer almost anywhere for around $20.

Jean Green | Ash Flat, Arkansas