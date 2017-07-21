Have Some Funnel

July 21, 2017

Filed under Quick Tips



Changing the oil on our Class A gas motorhome can be a hassle with the not-easy-to-reach oil inlet that is set back from the front of the coach. Using a large funnel and large clear plastic tube — with the funnel attached to the windshield wiper with a ball-bungee cord — makes the task easy.

The large plastic tube can be found in most hardware stores. Duct taping the tube to the funnel should keep the assembly from coming apart.

Bob Frauenzimmer | San Clemente, California