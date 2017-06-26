Foam Foiler

June 26, 2017

As a longtime RVer I have learned that diesel fuel foams (or blows back if there is no auto stop). To help with the resulting mess, I take a full-size paper towel and fold it over from the top about 1 inch and continue until there is a 1-inch-wide folded paper towel. Wrap this around the end of the nozzle closest to the handle. Then when you insert the fuel nozzle it will stop at the end with the paper towel wrapping, ready to catch the foamed/blown-back diesel fuel before it runs down the side of the coach. It works every time.

John Merlet | Winter Park, Florida