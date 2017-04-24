Counter Productive

April 24, 2017

Filed under Quick Tips



The kitchen counterspace in our Class B motorhome is a bit small. I went to a local kitchen counter remodeler and bought a scrap of counter that was cut out for a sink. The 20-by-20-inch piece increased our counter by 400 square inches.

The add-on is held in place by a piece of angle aluminum, painted black, and held to the window frame with silicone adhesive. There is a 1-inch spacer leg at the corner that rests on the original counter next to the stove; this is also glued on with silicone.

Greg Pickens | Sacramento, California