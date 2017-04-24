MotorHome Magazine > Quick Tips > Counter Productive

Counter Productive

April 24, 2017
Filed under Quick Tips

 
The kitchen counterspace in our Class B motorhome is a bit small. I went to a local kitchen counter remodeler and bought a scrap of counter that was cut out for a sink. The 20-by-20-inch piece increased our counter by 400 square inches.

The add-on is held in place by a piece of angle aluminum, painted black, and held to the window frame with silicone adhesive. There is a 1-inch spacer leg at the corner that rests on the original counter next to the stove; this is also glued on with silicone.
Greg Pickens | Sacramento, California

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Last 5 stories in Quick Tips

Other stories that might interest you...

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.