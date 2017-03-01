Clutter Buster

February 28, 2017

In the September 2016 issue, I read a lot of complaints about motorhomes not having enough counterspace. I did not see any real solutions, so I thought I would submit what I did to add counterspace. I constructed a simple addition to the dining table made from ¾-inch plywood, two 1-inch aluminum square channels and folding legs. We now have more room to eat, and we can also use the extra table space as a catchall and/or workstation.

The extension does need to be removed before travel and then put back in place when parked, but we’ve simply made those tasks a part of our routine.

Fred Ouellette | Waco, Texas