MotorHome Magazine > Quick Tips > Clutter Buster

Clutter Buster

February 28, 2017
Filed under Quick Tips

 
In the September 2016 issue, I read a lot of complaints about motorhomes not having enough counterspace. I did not see any real solutions, so I thought I would submit what I did to add counterspace. I constructed a simple addition to the dining table made from ¾-inch plywood, two 1-inch aluminum square channels and folding legs. We now have more room to eat, and we can also use the extra table space as a catchall and/or workstation.

The extension does need to be removed before travel and then put back in place when parked, but we’ve simply made those tasks a part of our routine.

Fred Ouellette | Waco, Texas

 

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Last 5 stories in Quick Tips

Other stories that might interest you...

Comments

Feel free to leave a comment...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!





Get a FREE issue of Motor Home Magazine

Sign up for your trial subscription and you'll receive a FREE issue. If you like Motor Home, pay just $19.97 for 11 more issues (12 in all). Otherwise, write "cancel" on the invoice, return it and owe nothing.

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

© 2016 Good Sam Enterprises, LLC. All Rights Reserved.