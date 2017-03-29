March 29, 2017

I love the big 7-inch screen on my GPS. What I don’t love is that after a few bumps on the road, I need to stretch forward and straighten the screen up so I can read it better. The solution I found was to cut the side out of a plastic sandwich bag and hold it over the mounting ball and snap the GPS unit in place. The thin plastic (you don’t need anything thicker) is sufficient to increase the tension between the ball and socket to keep the GPS in place.

We just returned from a Utah-to-eastern seaboard trip, and our GPS held firm for the full journey of nearly 6,600 miles. We do avoid toll roads, and some of those eastern highways will loosen your fillings, but I no longer have to adjust the GPS, which helps me keep my eyes on the road and to stay in our own lane.

Neldon Sommerville | West Jordan, Utah