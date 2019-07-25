The popular Winnebago View Class C has been completely redesigned inside and out for the 2020 model year. The improved models feature the all-new SuperShell Sleeper Deck that provides premium insulation, advanced Mercedes-Benz cab technology, new and upscale residential-style amenities, and numerous features to extend off-grid capability — including larger holding tanks, a standard 200-watt solar-power system and a 2,000-watt inverter. MSRP: $154,715

