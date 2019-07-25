New 2020 American Coach diesel pusher is all luxury

American Coach, a division of REV Recreation Group, has built its legacy on quality craftsmanship. From hand-laid tile to solid hardwood cabinetry to eye-catching custom paint, each American Coach is built to exacting standards, with an emphasis on attention to detail. For 2020, American Coach is offering the American Revolution in a choice of two floorplans: the triple slide 42Q, and the quad-slide 42V. Both are built on the company’s exclusive Freightliner/Liberty chassis, offering 450 hp, a 60-degree wheel cut and independent front suspension; the UltraSteer B-series tag axle features passive steering. Exterior finishes are available in four colors (pictured is Mystic Blue), and buyers choose from three handcrafted cabinetry colors and three stylized interiors. Inside, posh appointments include dual-zone heated tile electric flooring, a full-tile shower, solid-surface countertops and a technology package that nets owners JBL audio components, WiFi Ranger and cellular booster, a Mobileye on-road safety system and a 265-watt solar panel. Electronics are controlled via a Firefly Integrations system with multiplex wiring. An exterior entertainment center, undercarriage LED lighting and roof-mounted awning add to the look of luxury, while the HWH Floor Slide System and leveling jacks help with livability in camp.

Quick Info

Chassis: Liberty Bridge/Freightliner ISL

Engine: Cummins 450HP

Fuel cap: 150 gal

GVWR: 47,000 lbs

Exterior length: 42’ 11.5”

Exterior width: 102”

Exterior height : 13’ 1”

Wheelbase: 302”

Freshwater cap: 100 gal

Black-/gray-water cap: 100 gal

Base MSRP: $527,000

American Coach | 800-854-1344, www.americancoach.com