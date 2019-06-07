Dual-slide 35K floorplan offers entertainment and sleeping versatility, plus with residential comfort

When shopping for a new motorhome, It’s always best to have options. After all, there’s really no one floorplan that’s suitable for everybody’s needs. With that in mind, Fleetwood’s 2020 Bounder is available in five different floorplans, each with a wide range of configuration options, making for a near-custom buying experience.

The 35K featured here is a bath-and-a-half floorplan featuring a large living-room slide that opens up the interior for entertaining. An 82-inch L-sofa is standard; buyers can opt for 78-inch theater seating with integrated cupholders, perfect for viewing the 40-inch LED TV above the electric fireplace. Also optional is a freestanding dinette/credenza. A second slide houses a king bed in the master bedroom, across from which is a dresser with dual wardrobes and a 32-inch LED TV. The private rear master bath runs the full width of the motorhome and is spacious enough for comfortable preening. Options for a washer/dryer combo and a three-burner range with oven drop-in offer residential comfort during long-term stays. And, when visitors come calling, there’s an optional drop-down queen bed up front. Standards include a 100-watt solar panel, automotive-inspired cockpit with dual monitors, multiplex wiring and top-shelf appliances and electronics.

Quick Info

Chassis: Ford F-53

Engine: 6.8L V-10 Triton

Fuel cap: 80 gal

GVWR: 22,000 lbs

Exterior length: 36’ 3”

Exterior width: 8’ 6”

Exterior height with A/C: 12’ 10”

Wheelbase: 228”

Freshwater cap: 100 gal

Black-/gray-water cap: 42 gal/58 gal

LP-gas cap: 25 gal

Base MSRP: $187,254

Fleetwood RV | 800-854-1344, www.fleetwoodrv.com