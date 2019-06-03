These diesel-powered motorhomes measure less than 35 feet in length for easier maneuvering in tighter spots

So, you want it all, huh? You want the residential comfort of a floorplan on a diesel chassis, but without the 45-foot footprint? You want the longevity of a diesel engine, without the white-knuckle maneuvering into compact RV park sites? And you want to be able to spend the weekend in a state or national park, without worrying about the frequent 35-foot-length limits. A lot could be said about you. You’re greedy, you expect too much, you’re unrealistic, and you’re … in luck?

How can that be? As the old adage insists, we are never able to have our cake and eat it, too. Fortunately, there are several new 2019 diesel pushers on the market that come in at less than 35 feet, which represent the best of both worlds: you get the reliability, power, luxury and status associated with owning a diesel pusher, plus you unlock the ability to stay in parks with length limitations. For instance, selecting a diesel pusher of 35 feet in length or shorter will net you access to 27 more state parks in MotorHome magazine’s home state of California (www.parks.ca.gov/RVlength). That means more options, more smiles and more happy campers. And that’s just one state!

Following are pushers listed at 35 feet in length or shorter that are definitely worth considering. Keep in mind that these are manufacturer-supplied figures; the addition of, say, a ladder may add a few inches to the overall length.

Fleetwood Pace Arrow 33D

The Pace Arrow 33D begins its life on Freightliner’s XCS chassis, but that’s where the real fun begins. Fleetwood, part of REV Recreation Group, adds a raised-frame design to the chassis to create its Power Bridge chassis. The company claims this raised design provides owners with improved handling, cavernous storage, increased holding-tank capacities and an overall better ride. With its all-steel structure, the Power Bridge creates “A true side-to-side, front-to-rear and belly-to-beltline bridging platform that is custom-designed for each Class A diesel floorplan,” offering what REV refers to as a “vast improvement over standard rail technology.” The 33D features Freightliner’s V-Ride, which provides superior roll stability, according to the company. A 55-degree front-wheel cut allows for easier maneuvering on tight campground roads, while a 10,000-pound towing capacity makes it easy to tow a dinghy vehicle.

The 33D is a dual-slide floorplan with a variety of available options to improve livability. Sleeping for up to eight (or more) is comfortable, with the queen drop-down up front, plus the sofa bed and dinette in the living area, and the queen bed in the master bedroom. Or, you can opt for theater seating in the lounge, offering a perfect view of the main 43-inch LED TV. In the galley, a residential refrigerator (and 2,000-watt inverter) and induction cooktop should delight the gourmet chefs in your crew, while the split-bath design ensures that traffic jams for the facilities are kept at a minimum. A 32-inch LED TV in the bedroom will keep mom and dad abreast of the local news, while the full-wall wardrobes should swallow enough clothes for a long-term stay. The Serenity Series walkaround queen bed is designed to offer a pleasant night’s sleep. Outside, an exterior entertainment center is equipped with a 40-inch LED TV and soundbar. Electronics throughout are controlled via an Illumaplex multiplex system. Options include a side sleeper sofa, washer/dryer combo and an upgraded Technology Package.

SPECIFICATIONS Chassis Freightliner XCS Engine Cummins ISB 6.7L; 300 hp, 660 lb-ft torque Fuel cap 80 gal GVWR 26,000 lbs Exterior length 33′ 11″ Exterior width 8′ 6″ Exterior height with A/C 12′ 2″ Wheelbase 208″ Freshwater cap 77 gal Black-/gray-water cap 42 gal/58 gal LP-gas cap 28.6 gal Base MSRP $254,508

Newmar New Aire 3345

With a smaller footprint, it’s natural to expect some compromise on livability and floorspace. But the Newmar New Aire 3345 breaks the mold by utilizing an open floorplan and three slideouts, including a full-wall slide curbside.

Versatility is afforded in the dining area, where a hide-a-leaf table and two fixed chairs offer plenty of space for two people. When company stops by, deploy the leaf, add two included folding chairs and it’s dinnertime. The folding leaf is also useful for a buffet table for serving large groups. Behind the dining area (located in a slide) is a 49-inch LED TV on a Televator, which stores the TV out of sight until movie time. The full-wall slide contains a Fold and Tumble sofa with ottomans; the galley prep area with under-mount stainless sink, stovetop and refrigerator; and continues into the bedroom, where it houses a dresser and a 43-inch LED TV. Standard cabinets are Bermuda Glazed Maple Hardwood (with additional options) with raised-panel doors and concealed hinges, while the high-polished solid-surface countertops add to the look of luxury. The amidships bathroom is highlighted by a roomy 40-by-32-inch shower, plus plenty of storage thanks to the linen and overhead cabinets. The bedroom offers a queen walkaround bed with nightstands, plus a wardrobe with sliding doors at the rear; buyers can opt to add a washer/dryer.

Built on the Freightliner XCS chassis, the New Aire includes a host of driver conveniences, including fully integrated all-digital LCD instrument cluster with gauges, engine information, warning lights and more; automatic traction control, adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation, electronic stability control and roll stability control; plus V-Ride suspension and a 10,000-pound tow rating.

SPECIFICATIONS Chassis Freightliner XCS Engine Cummins ISB 6.7L; 360 hp, 800 lb-ft torque Fuel cap 75 gal GVWR 38,600 lbs Exterior length 33′ 10″ Exterior width 8′ 5″ Exterior height with A/C 12′ 3″ Wheelbase 206″ Freshwater cap 75 gal Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/60 gal LP-gas cap N/A Base MSRP $371,359

Newmar Ventana 3412

We often recommend carrying along a list of “must-haves” when searching for a new motorhome. These are features you simply can’t live without. As seen in the April edition of MotorHome’s P.O. Box, having a large window on the passenger (curb) side of the motorhome in order to look out over your campsite is an important feature to many RVers. The Newmar Ventana 3412 has just that, plus a host of user-friendly features designed to increase overall enjoyment. Four slides work in congress to open up the interior and create what is essentially an entertainer’s dream. The standard dining arrangement is a booth dinette, which features an LED TV on a power Televator nearby. Across from the dinette, a front living area slide contains an 84-inch L-shaped sofa and comfortable recliner for a perfect view of the TV. An enclosed amidships bathroom includes a 39-by-29-inch shower, vanity and small linen storage. The bedroom provides a walkaround queen bed, LED TV and a full wardrobe along the rear wall that can accommodate an optional washer and dryer. All solid surfaces throughout the Ventana are polished, while a new Newport Maple hardwood finish has been included as one of four wood choices for the cabinetry for 2019. Multiplex lighting controls are new for 2019, and automatic generator start and energy management system are now standard.

Outside, new exterior graphics in three colors are available, and niceties such as chrome extendable mirrors, power hose reel and power baggage door locks with keyless entry are all standard. Built on the Freightliner XCR chassis, the Ventana 3412 features a tow rating of 5,000 pounds. (Floorplans 4002 and above feature a tag axle.)

SPECIFICATIONS Chassis Freightliner XCR Engine Cummins ISB 6.7L; 360 hp, 800 lb-ft torque Fuel cap 100 gal GVWR 35,400 lbs Exterior length 34′ 10″ Exterior width 8′ 5″ Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″ Wheelbase 206″ Freshwater cap 105 gal Black-/gray-water cap 45 gal/65 gal LP-gas cap N/A Base MSRP $282,155

Newmar Ventana LE 3426

When searching for a diesel pusher, naturally, one expects comfort and convenience. When searching for a compact diesel pusher, what one may not expect is a king bed, but that’s exactly what the Ventana LE 3426 delivers. And it does so by “borrowing” space from inconspicuous areas throughout, meaning you won’t even notice the difference. The full-wall slide located streetside helps the interior feel open and airy, aided, in part, by the inclusion of a large curbside window above the patio-facing dinette that can comfortably seat four, with two permanent and two folding chairs. The living area also features a sizable 74-inch jackknife sofa. In all, the full-wall slide houses said jackknife sofa, plus the well-appointed galley including spacious pantry, and the dresser in the bedroom. The bathroom is located curbside and includes a large 40-by-30-inch shower, in addition to an overhead cabinet and linen storage.

The aforementioned king bed resides in a curbside slide and faces the dresser with TV for optimal nighttime viewing. A large wardrobe is adorned with mirrored sliding doors and, per the norm, buyers can opt for a washer/dryer unit should they be willing to give up a bit of storage space. Appliances include a standard Norcold 10-cubic-foot refrigerator with brushed-aluminum inserts, stainless microwave and oven, plus two Blu-ray players and a Bose soundbar (in the living area). New exterior graphics and colors are available for 2019, and the strut brackets on side-hinge baggage doors are now powder coated for increased durability.

SPECIFICATIONS Chassis Freightliner XCR Engine Cummins ISB 6.7L; 340 hp, 700 lb-ft torque Fuel cap 100 gal GVWR 31,400 lbs Exterior length 34′ 10″ Exterior width 8′ 5″ Exterior height with A/C 12′ 10″ Wheelbase 206″ Freshwater cap 105 gal Black-/gray-water cap 45 gal/65 gal LP-gas cap N/A Base MSRP $244,993

Thor Aria 3401

Exterior entertainment center? Check. King bed in the master? Check. Drop-down overhead bunk for additional sleeping versatility? Check. Thor’s Aria 3401 has it all, in a size that allows access to most state and national parks. The 3401 makes the most of its (relatively) abbreviated floorplan with three slides, including the full-wall arrangement that houses reclining theater seats, the galley, and finally the wardrobe and dresser in the bedroom area. Another slide holds the king bed, which can tilt for an improved view of the 32-inch LED TV on the dresser. The rear wall is filled with a large wardrobe (plus space for an optional washer/dryer), making long-term stays a snap. Up front, a massive 92-inch Dream Dinette teams with the previously mentioned drop-down bunk for plenty of sleeping positions, while the amidships bathroom with a 42-by-30-inch shower means you and your guests have a comfortable space for primping and preening. If you’re not feeling the theater seats in the living area, you can replace those with an optional 68-inch sofa bed. Outside, full-body paint, slideout toppers, frameless dual-pane windows and lighted storage compartments are all standard. Beginning with a Freightliner raised-rail chassis, Thor builds the Aria using its Atlas Foundation, which is designed in conjunction with MORryde for improved fuel economy, a better ride and improved storage capacity. It uses precision laser-cut steel that results in a tighter-fitting structure with decreased squeaks and flexing, according to the company.

SPECIFICATIONS Chassis Freightliner XCR Engine Cummins ISB 6.7L; 360 hp, 800 lb-ft torque Fuel cap 100 gal GVWR 32,400 lbs Exterior length 34′ 7″ Exterior width 8′ 6″ Exterior height with A/C 12′ 6″ Wheelbase 208″ Freshwater cap 91 gal Black-/gray-water cap 51 gal/51 gal LP-gas cap 21 gal Base MSRP $299,250

Thor Palazzo 33.2

As its name would imply, Thor’s Palazzo 33.2 draws its inspiration from overseas Euro styling and comfort. The uncluttered interior is made possible using the large streetside full-wall slide, creating an open, free-flowing footprint. Up front, a Euro-style recliner invites occupants to take a load off, while a four-seater 72-inch dinette across the aisle is directly below a 40-inch LED TV. A drop-down overhead bunk and 76-inch sofa bed also occupy the living area, revealing the after-party capabilities of the Palazzo. But the motorhome is great for hosting the actual party as well, with the standard 16-cubic-foot residential stainless-steel refrigerator, induction cooktop and solid-surface countertops throughout. A large pantry holds the snacks and dining sides, while a dual-basin stainless sink will handle clean-up duties. The queen bed in the master is located along the back wall, flanked with closets on each side. A dresser, additional closet space and 32-inch LED TV round out the suite. A stackable washer/dryer is standard fare. Should the party move outside, the standard exterior 39-inch LED TV mounted on a swivel arm, plus a soundbar, will keep everybody entertained. The exterior features full-body paint, power patio lateral-arm awning with integrated LED lighting and an automatic leveling system. The cockpit offers standard touch-screen dash monitor with GPS and back-up monitor, plus a dash workstation with outlets. The Palazzo is built using Thor’s Atlas Foundation for an improved driving experience.

SPECIFICATIONS Chassis Freightliner XCS Engine Cummins ISB 6.7L; 300 hp, 660 lb-ft torque Fuel cap 90 gal GVWR 26,000 lbs Exterior length 34′ 9″ Exterior width 8′ 5″ Exterior height with A/C 12′ 1″ Wheelbase 208″ Freshwater cap 95 gal Black-/gray-water cap 40 gal/40 gal LP-gas cap 21 gal Base MSRP $233,850

For More Information

Fleetwood RV

800-854-1344

www.fleetwoodrv.com

Freightliner Custom Chassis

800-385-4357

www.fcccrv.com

Newmar Corp.

800-731-8300

www.newmarcorp.com

Thor Motor Coach

800-860-5658

www.thormotorcoach.com