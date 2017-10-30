Newmar Corp. celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2018 (as does MotorHome), and has kicked off the festivities with a bang with the introduction of the 2018 Newmar Ventana Class A diesel pusher. Built on the Freightliner XCR chassis, the Ventana is equipped with aluminum wheels, Comfort Drive steering control and recessed fuel tanks with crossover to fill from either side. Inside, solid-surface countertops, Flexsteel furniture, glazed cabinetry and a pillowtop mattress are befitting of a Golden Anniversary, as are the recessed LED lights, top-shelf interior and exterior entertainment features, whole-coach water filter and standard 8.0-kW Cummins Onan diesel generator. Each of the 14 Ventana floorplans has been outfitted with a double-bowl stainless-steel sink and chef’s faucet in the galley, to go along with a sleek recessed cooktop. Most Ventana floorplans include a versatile sofa bed in the living area, while dinette choices include a Comfort Booth or desk/dinette combo units. MSRP starts at $271,570.

Newmar Corp. | 800-731-8300 | www.newmarcorp.com