Patriot Gains

Fresh off its acquisition of Midwest Automotive Designs, REV Group is adding a new Class B to its lineup, the all-new 2018 American Coach American Patriot, the company’s first diesel Class B built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. The Patriot delivers sleek styling and intuitive features in four floorplans. The Patriot features a long list of comforts in a nimble luxury van conversion, including a private lavatory and fully outfitted galley, plus plenty of overhead storage. The American Patriot offers luxury features like ultraleather seating, elegant dark wood detail, a 2,000-watt inverter, an 11,000-Btu roof air conditioner and more. MSRP starts at $122,194. Also new is the Patriot Cruiser, designed for upscale travel with up to six bucket seats.

MSRP starts at $126,737.

American Coach | 800-854-1344 | www.americancoach.com