Need help finding the perfect motorhome? New models are making their way to dealers’ lots, and we’ve gathered some of the top offerings for the current model year
So, you want to buy a new motorhome? Or, maybe you’re just curious about the latest trends to reach the market this year. Either way, we have you covered. While conducting our search for all things new for 2019, we hit the pavement, scoured the shows and dealerships, and called the manufacturers — resulting in the most comprehensive list of new model-year RVs in MotorHome’s history. Whether you’re looking for a Class A diesel pusher, smooth-driving Class B or a family-friendly Class C, the following top debuts for 2019 will shed some light on your search for a new motorhome.
2019 Class A Motorhomes: The Complete Guide
American Dream 42Q
Coachmen Sportscoach SRS 339DS
Entegra Cornerstone 45Y
Entegra Emblem 36H
Entegra Reatta 39T2
Fleetwood Discovery 38W
Fleetwood Pace Arrow 35 QS
Forest River Berkshire XLT 45B
Forest River Georgetown FR3 33DS
Forest River Georgetown GT3 33B3
Forest River Georgetown GT5 34H5
Foretravel ih-45
Newell Coach #1659
Newmar Dutch Star 4328
Newmar Essex 4551
NeXus Bentley Diamond
NeXus Evoque
Tiffin Allegro Bus 40IP
2019 Winnebago Adventurer 36Z
The Very Best 2019 Class B Motorhomes
Airstream Interstate Nineteen
5 Mars Imagine
Hymer Aktiv S
Midwest Automotive Designs Passage 144
Pleasure-Way Tofino Camper Van
2019 Class C Motorhomes: The Ultimate Guide
Coach House Platinum III
Coachmen Freelander 32DS
Dynamax Isata 3 24RB
Dynamax Isata 5 30FW
Dynamax Force HD 34KD
Entegra Qwest 24L
Fleetwood Jamboree 30F
Phoenix Cruiser 2552
Regency RV Ultra Brougham
Renegade RV Veracruz 35FWS
Renegade Verona 34VQB
Thor Motor Coach Magnitude & Omni
Thor Motor Coach Quantum CR24
Thor Motor Coach Quantum KW29
Thor Siesta 24MB
Tiffin Wayfarer 25 QW
Winnebago Vita 24P