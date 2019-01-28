Need help finding the perfect motorhome? New models are making their way to dealers’ lots, and we’ve gathered some of the top offerings for the current model year

So, you want to buy a new motorhome? Or, maybe you’re just curious about the latest trends to reach the market this year. Either way, we have you covered. While conducting our search for all things new for 2019, we hit the pavement, scoured the shows and dealerships, and called the manufacturers — resulting in the most comprehensive list of new model-year RVs in MotorHome’s history. Whether you’re looking for a Class A diesel pusher, smooth-driving Class B or a family-friendly Class C, the following top debuts for 2019 will shed some light on your search for a new motorhome.