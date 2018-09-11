Thor Motor Coach Reveals Brand-New 2019 Models at Hershey RV Show.

Thor Motor Coach is revealing a fresh lineup of Class A and Class C motorhomes at America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Gates open to the public Wednesday, September 12 through Sunday, September 18, 2018.

Here’s a peek at some of the new motorhomes offered by Thor Motor Coach.

2019.5 Thor Palazzo Bed
Tilt-A-View inclining bed mechanism in the Palazzo.

The Palazzo 33.5 builds off the success of Thor’s popular 33.3 Class A diesel model. This new bunk bed layout features a built-in washer and dryer cabinet. Overall storage has been increased with larger wardrobe space in the bedroom. The company’s Tilt-A-View inclining bed mechanism raises the head of the bed, making it great for reading or enjoying TV.

2019 Thor Quantum ExteriorThe Quantum Class C motorhome continues its lineup with the new KW29. The midsized Class C is equipped with amenities matching a high-end Class A RV. The great layout in the master bedroom includes a king bed and washer/dryer prep area.

2019.5 Thor Quantum Theater Seating
The 2019 Quantum features theater seating.
2019.5 Thor Quantum Galley
The Quantum galley is spacious and well equipped.

 

2019 Thor Synergy ExteriorThe Synergy 24SK features a unique interior living space. This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-based model breaks the mold, with a dinette and theater seat layout not offered by any other RV manufacturer. Even with the large living area, the coach still allows for ample wardrobe storage, a full walk-around bed and a sizable bathroom in a motorhome only 25 feet in length.

2019 Thor A.C.E ExteriorThor’s A.C.E., the original pet-friendly motorhome, is showcasing the 33.1. Whether your friends have two legs or four, the 33.1 has plenty of room to relax with a full sofa and theater seat in the living area. The booth dinette has plenty of room for a big meal or family game night. Forget about tiny motorhome showers, because the A.C.E. has a large 30-by-36-inch shower, making it feel more like home. When it’s time to get some sleep, the king-sized bed is ready and waiting.

For more information, visit ThorMotorCoach.com or call 800-860-5658.

RELATED ARTICLESMore from MotorHome

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here