Winnebago just launched a brand-new Class B named Solis with an innovative rooftop extension. The Solis offers a comfortable “pop-top” sleeping area combined with a Murphy bed on the lower level, the Solis can accommodate sleeping for up to 4 people in a compact 19-foot, 6-inch package. The roof raises on hinges and gas springs allowing owners to store their outdoor gear below and sleep above.

The interior features several benefits for those wanting to get the most out of #Vanlife including dedicated workspaces for digital nomads and several areas that will capture views of the campsite bound to make their way to Instagram. Zipped window coverings are also a new feature for Winnebago Class B vans and are implemented throughout the coach to block light and provide a thermal break between the glass and interior of the van.

“The Solis offers ‘surf to slopes’ design and can fit in at the beach, the mountains and places in between,” said Russ Garfin, Director, Product Management. “Throughout the coach, we have implemented highly-functional features to create a base camp perfect for a number of outdoor hobbies and passions.”

For beach goers, a rear annex curtain provides a semi-private space outside of the van to wash off sand and clean up after a day of fun in the sun. A rod extending the length of the double doors in the back can also be installed to hang wetsuits, towels and other gear that needs to dry.

For those wanting to hit the slopes, the van offers automotive-grade insulation in the floor, walls and roof and the efficient Truma Combi Eco heating system for quiet, even heat throughout the motorhome. All water lines, water connections and the freshwater tank are all inside the heated area of the coach making the Solis a true candidate for extended-season use.

