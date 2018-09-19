Compact Class C With Gear Garage

Smaller Class C motorhomes are a popular option among outdoor adventurers, but their size can often limit the amount of gear that owners can bring along. Leisure Travel Vans introduces the Wonder Rear Twin Bed (RTB) on the Ford Transit chassis that is equipped with an exterior garage large enough for storing two full-size bicycles or other gear (within weight capacities).

Inside, the RTB’s layout features separate areas to lounge, eat and sleep, plus a three-piece dry bathroom and a large galley. Interior storage can also be found throughout the new Wonder, including two full-size hanging wardrobes and cabinetry. Entertainment options include two smart LED TVs, a Bluetooth soundbar and Blu-ray player, while a centralized touch-screen display controls everything from lighting to heating and cooling, freshwater and holding tanks, battery level monitoring and more. Cutting-edge features also include Ford SYNC with infotainment system and integrated GPS navigation. Base MSRP: $118,300.

The company’s Wonder Front Twin Bed (FTB) is one of MotorHome’s Top New Class C Motorhomes.

Leisure Travel Vans | 877-992-9906, www.leisurevans.com