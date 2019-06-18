Brand new to the Thor Motor Coach website is an Owner’s Resource web-based portal that gives owners access to relevant and specific information on their motorhome, including factory-installed components and equipment, owner’s manuals, electrical diagrams, plumbing schematics and more.

Multiplex control systems are found in most of Thor Motor Coach’s motorhomes. Multiplex wiring control systems allow owners to control lighting, check battery and water tank levels, and operate slideouts throughout the coach or even from a phone or tablet. TMC’s RUV lineup, which includes Compass, Gemini, Axis, and Vegas, has a new system that features both analog and digital controls. Class A motorhomes such has Aria, Challenger, Hurricane, Miramar, Outlaw, Palazzo, Tuscany, Venetian, and Windsport feature a multiplex wiring control system with a 7-inch touchscreen.

Standard this year on many 2020 motorhomes is the Winegard ConnecT 2.0 4G LTE Router and Wi-Fi Extender and over-the-air TV/FM antenna. Consumers will appreciate the fully integrated system that works together for maximum security, faster internet speeds, and increased range from any WiFi source. Plus, when Wi-Fi is not available, it can connect to AT&T’s nationwide 4G LTE network for uninterrupted RV internet streaming while traveling anywhere (subscription required).

Also new for owners is the Thor Motor Coach app, which helps with everything from tracking service and maintenance to trip planning. In-app features include:

Custom Checklist – Create a custom list or use helpful, preloaded checklists.

Roadtrippers Trip Planning – Map out destinations and plan something fun

Track RV Maintenance – Thor Motor Coach’s recommended maintenance schedule

The Winegard ConnecT and Thor Motor Coach app were created side by side so they could integrate. “We wanted to make it easy for owners to navigate through all the technology that is popping up in RVs lately,” said Jon Krider, VP of Marketing and Product Development. “Having the Winegard controls available within the Thor Motor Coach app just made sense, and we are applying this concept with other partners.”

Finally, besides convenience and accessibility, Thor Motor Coach partnered with SiriusXM this year. Owners of 2020 Thor Motor Coach RVs will receive a three-month SiriusXM All Access subscription, SiriusXM’s most expansive programming package which includes access to the SiriusXM mobile app.