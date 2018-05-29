The Recreational Vehicle Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) has announced it will offer a Hands on Driving class at the 2018 RV Technical Education & Safety Training Conference scheduled for September 27 – October 1, 2018. The conference will take place in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The three-hour course is designed for individual instruction, and RVSEF says it will have a few units on hand for use.
The course includes sections on pre-trip vehicle inspection, maintaining space, backing skills (straight line, 45-degree, serpentine and parallel parking) and overall driving skills (mirrors/blind spots, setting up for turns, looking ahead and road signs).
Space is limited. To register, visit www.rvsafety.com and click on conference.
RVSEF To Offer Driving Class
