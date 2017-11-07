RVSEF Driving Safety Program Going Online

The Recreation Vehicle Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) will now be offering one of its most popular RV consumer safety programs online. The organization’s RV Driving Safety course will be available exclusively online beginning in April 2018. “With our online program, a student can learn everything from the basic driving refreshers we all need, to the complexities of negotiating all roads in an extended wheelbase vehicle with real tail-swing,” said Walter Cannon, RVSEF Executive Director.

The online RV Driving Safety Program requires approximately four to six cumulative hours (depending on your pace), and enrollment is $49.95. A detailed course-companion manual can also be purchased for an additional $20. “We know it sounds like a fair bit of time and cost but many insurance carriers support this safety course by offering discounts to policy holders presenting our Certificate of Completion,” said Cannon.

The RVSEF RV Driving Safety Program is recognized and supported by the National Safety Council, The National RV Dealers Association (RVDA) and the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA).

The RV Driving Safety Program is available at www.rvsafety.com under the “Education” tab at the top of the page.