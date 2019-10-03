RVIA Names Craig Kirby New President

The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously selected Craig Kirby to serve as president of the association. According to a press release dated October 3, 2019, Kirby, a 25-year veteran of RVIA and long-time senior leader within the organization, replaces Frank Hugelmeyer, who stepped down earlier this year. Kirby, who has operated as interim president since May, most recently served as senior vice president of government relations and general counsel. In this role, Kirby led several of the organization’s most prominent member service divisions including federal and state government relations, legal, industry standards, as well as the organization’s international business teams.

“For over 25 years, Craig has been an ardent supporter of the RV industry and a primary driver of the Association’s mission to promote and protect the industry and its members,” said Garry Enyart, RVIA chairman and director mobile generator sales and coach care with Onan/Cummins Power Generation. “Craig understands the unique nature of this industry and recognizes the needs of the membership. His demonstrated leadership over many of the association’s signature programs, coupled with his knowledge of the evolving business marketplace both domestically and internationally, make him ideally suited to drive the organization forward.”

“I am very passionate about this industry that brings joy to so many people. I am grateful to the executive committee and the board for their ongoing support and for the opportunity to lead this organization,” said Kirby. “I know we can not only achieve but surpass our goals because we have an extraordinary group of dedicated and talented team members who put the membership first. I am excited about continuing our work on behalf of our members to take the industry to even greater heights through our education and training, marketing outreach, and our state and federal advocacy efforts.”

Kirby has more than 30 years of experience in providing counsel to private companies and nonprofit organizations. Prior to joining the RV Industry Association in 1994, Kirby was in private practice with a law firm.