Quantum Physics

Thor’s new 2018 Quantum RC25 employs a full-wall slide and swiveling captain’s chairs to open up the interior living area.

The RC25 offers livability and storage comparable to many larger motorhomes, while it’s sub-27-foot length makes it easy to maneuver on the road or in camp. Focusing on energy efficiency, the RC25 features an on-demand water heater and is pre-wired for solar charging. The galley is equipped with a 6-cubic-foot double-door refrigerator, solid-surface countertops (with flip-up extension) and a large bowl sink sized for pots and pans. The rear master bedroom with queen bed is located within the full-wall slide, and there is plenty of closet space for mom and dad. The rear bath across the hall features a 24-by-36-inch shower, stainless-steel sink and porcelain toilet. A 40-inch LED TV in the living area is standard, with options available for a bedroom TV and exterior entertainment center. MSRP starts at $103,350.

Thor Motor Coach | 800-860-5658 | www.thormotorcoach.com