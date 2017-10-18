Pala Casino Expansion In the Cards

Pala Casino Spa Resort has broken ground on a $170 million expansion that will include the addition of a new 348-room hotel tower. When complete, Pala will boast 853 rooms, including 104 suites and 749 deluxe rooms with views of the resort’s new multi-pool and entertainment complex, event lawn and the scenic Palomar Mountain Range. The conversion of the existing resort pool into a multi-pool and entert ainment resort complex will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy four pools, two whirlpools, a new poolside bar, a new poolside restaurant and various outdoor lounge spaces complete with fireplaces for evening cocktails. Pala’s gaming area also will be expanded by 12,000 square feet, and will include 500 new slot machines, several new table games and a new casino bar and lounge. The interior of the entire 100,000-square-foot casino will be remodeled, and the food promenade will be converted into a restaurant complex offering a wide variety of food options in a variety of settings. To accommodate more hotel guests, the hotel parking structure will be expanded by adding 420 additional spaces.

Pala’s RV Resort offers 100 parking sites for RVs and trailers from 55 to 70 feet and full-service amenities for RVers. The Good Sam Park is rated a perfect 10/10*/10.

For more information on Pala Casino Spa & Resort, visit www.palacasino.com/home/