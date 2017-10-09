NHTSA Recalls: October 9, 2017

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Jayco Inc. is recalling certain 2016-2017 Greyhawk motorhomes, model 29ME. Damage to the liquid propane (LP) line can occur by the line being melted by the vehicle’s exhaust pipe, contacting the drive shaft or being kinked at the p-clamp. A damaged LP line can increase the risk of a fire. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP lines, correcting them or replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 20, 2017. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903361.

REV Recreation Group is recalling certain 2013-2015 Fleetwood Bounder and 2013-2016 Fleetwood Southwind motorhomes. The welds attaching the battery tray may be insufficient. As a result, the tray may separate from underneath the chassis. An unsecured battery tray can cause a battery acid leak or an electrical short, increasing the risk of a fire or injury. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the battery tray, and install fasteners, if necessary, to secure the battery tray, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 20, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170914REV.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.