NHTSA Recalls: October 30, 2017

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2014-2017 Berkshire XL and XLT buses. The headlights may shut off while switching from low beam to high beam settings, reducing visibility for the operator and other vehicles. If the headlights shut off while driving, decreasing or causing a full loss of visibility, there would be an increased risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a supplemental wiring harness that will stop the headlights from shutting off unexpectedly, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 6, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-295-2117. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-0241.

Prevost Cars Inc. is recalling certain 2008-2018 H3-41, H3-45, H3-45 VIP, X3-45, X3-45 VIP, X3-45 VIP Entertainer and XL2 motor coaches. The fuel tank cradle supports may have gaps at the points where the cradle connects to the coach frame, which can allow the attachment bolts to loosen and fail, causing the fuel tank to fall from the vehicle. If the fuel tank separates from the vehicle, it could be a road hazard and the vehicle would stall. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash. Prevost will notify owners, and dealers will correct the fuel tank cradle mounting, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2017. Owners may contact Prevost customer service at 866-870-2046. Prevost’s number for this recall is SR17-28.

