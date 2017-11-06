NHTSA Recalls: November 6, 2017

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Challenger, Axis, Chateau, Four Winds, Hurricane, Miramar, Palazzo, Tuscany, Vegas, Venetian, and Windsport motorhomes. The cargo carrying capacity (CCC) label on these vehicles may indicate an incorrect water capacity for the water heater/fresh-water tank. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 120, “Tires and Rims for Motor vehicles over 10,000 lbs.” If the water capacity information is incorrect and it causes the vehicle to be overloaded, there would be an increased risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners and send them corrected labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 3, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000147.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling 2016-2018 Wonder motorhomes, model W24MB. The refrigerator power supply is not correctly fused. Without fused protection, in the event of an electrical overload, the power supply wire may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will correctly connect the wire to the 20-amp fuse block, free of charge. The recall began on November 1, 2017. Owners may contact Triple E RV customer service at 877-992-9906. Triple E RV’s number for this recall is CA #8764-1.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.