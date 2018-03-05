NHTSA Recalls: March 5, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2018-2019 Outlaw recreational vehicles, model 29J. The sofa seat belt bracket may not meet the strength requirements and may not adequately restrain an occupant in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” If the bracket does not meet the strength requirements, the anchorage may fail in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Thor will notify owners, and dealers will install a new bracket, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 19, 2018. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000151.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.