NHTSA Recalls: March 19, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2018 Essex motorhomes. The taillights on these vehicles may loosen and detach from the vehicle while driving. If the taillights detach, the driver will not be able to communicate his driving intentions, increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will secure the taillights with new hardware, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2018. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2017-2018 Unity, Wonder, and Serenity motorhomes. The Occupant & Cargo Carrying Capacity (OCCC) and Tire labels may have been incorrectly calculated, resulting in a higher indicated cargo capacity than actual. The incorrect label can result in the vehicle being overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install new OCCC and Tire labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in March 2018. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#8930-1.

