NHTSA Recalls: March 12, 2018

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Coach House Inc. is recalling certain 2003-2018 Platinum, 2008-2018 Platinum II, and 2010-2018 Arriva recreational vehicles, equipped with Kidde Plastic-Handle or Push Button ‘Pindicator’ Fire Extinguishers. These extinguishers may become clogged, preventing the extinguisher from discharging as expected or requiring excessive force to activate the extinguisher. Additionally, in certain models, the nozzle may detach from the valve assembly with enough force that it could cause injury and also render the product inoperable. In the event of a fire, if the fire extinguisher does not function properly, it can increase the risk of injury. For a full list of the affected fire extinguisher models visit: https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2017/RMISC-17E062-5427.pdf

Coach House will notify owners instructing them to contact Kidde for a replacement fire extinguisher, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 1, 2018. Owners may contact Coach House customer service at 800-235-0984 or Kidde customer service at 855-262-3540 or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is recalling certain 2018-2019 Winnebago Revel vehicles. The roof luggage rack mounting brackets on these vehicles may crack, allowing the luggage rack to detach from the roof of the vehicle. If the luggage rack detaches from the roof while driving, it can increase the risk of a crash. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 800-537-1885.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.